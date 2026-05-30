How to estimate the cost of building a mobile app before hiring developers

Estimating the cost of building a mobile app before hiring developers helps businesses avoid unrealistic expectations, plan their budget more effectively and understand which features are truly necessary at the first stage.

Before reaching out to a development vendor, it is useful to prepare a preliminary app development cost estimate, at least on a basic level. It will not replace a full discovery phase, but it can help define an approximate budget range, compare proposals from different development teams, and avoid a situation where the project turns out to be much more expensive than expected.

Define the app idea and business goals

Cost estimation does not start with choosing technologies. It starts with understanding the business goal. Before thinking about design, platforms, or specific features, it is important to answer several key questions: what problem will the app solve, who will use it, and what value should it bring to the business?

For example, a mobile app can be created to increase sales, improve customer service, automate internal processes, launch a new digital product, or boost user engagement. Each case will require different functionality, which means the budget will also vary.

It is also important to decide whether you need a full-featured product or an MVP. An MVP allows you to launch an app with a basic set of features, test the idea with real users, and only then invest in expanding the functionality. This approach often helps reduce risks and avoid spending money on features that may not be needed.

The more clearly you define the app’s goal, the easier it will be for developers to understand the scope of work and prepare a realistic estimate.

List the core features first

Functionality is one of the main factors that influence the cost of a mobile app. The more features the product needs, the more time will be required for development, testing, and support.

At an early stage, it is useful to divide features into three groups: must-have features, additional features, and future features. Must-have features are those without which the app cannot perform its main task. For example, for a delivery app, these may include a product catalogue, shopping cart, order checkout, payment, and order status tracking. For a fitness app, they may include user registration, a personal profile, a list of workouts, and progress tracking.

Additional features can improve the user experience, but are not critical for the first release. These may include push notifications, chat, personalised recommendations, a loyalty system, advanced analytics, or social media integration.

Future features are better left for later development stages. This approach helps avoid overloading the first version of the app and makes it possible to enter the market faster. In addition, after the launch, you can collect user feedback and understand which improvements are actually needed.

Choose the platform: iOS, Android, or cross-platform

The choice of platform directly affects the budget. If the app is intended for only one audience, for example, iPhone users, you can start with iOS. If most of your customers use Android, it makes sense to focus on Android development. However, in most cases, businesses need to be present on both platforms.

In this case, there are two main options: native development separately for iOS and Android, or cross-platform development. The native approach usually provides maximum performance and flexibility, especially if the app uses complex device features, custom graphics, or needs to handle high loads. However, building two separate apps requires more time and a larger budget.

Cross-platform technologies such as Flutter or React Native allow developers to create one app for two platforms using a shared codebase. This can be a more cost-effective option for MVPs, startups, and business apps where it is important to launch faster and optimise expenses. However, the choice of technology should always depend on the project goals, functionality complexity, and long-term development plans.

Consider UI/UX design complexity

Mobile app design is not just about attractive screens. Good UI/UX helps users quickly understand how to use the product, complete the desired action, and return to the app again. That is why design directly affects not only the cost of development but also the success of the app after launch.

The budget is influenced by the number of screens, the complexity of user flows, custom graphics, animations, interactive elements, and the adaptation of the interface for different devices. A simple app with basic screens will cost less than a product with a unique visual style, complex navigation, and multiple user roles.

Prototyping should also be taken into account. An interactive prototype helps test the app logic before development begins and identify weak points in the user journey in advance. This is an additional stage, but it often saves money later because fixing design issues is cheaper than rewriting already developed code.

Think about backend and third-party integrations

Many mobile apps are not limited to the client-side part. If the app needs to store data, process orders, manage users, sync information, or provide access to an admin panel, it will require a backend.

A backend may include a database, API, authorisation system, role management, file storage, payment processing, notifications, and logic for interaction between users. The more complex the server-side part is, the higher the development cost will be.

Third-party integrations should be considered separately. These may include payment systems, maps, CRM, ERP, analytics services, social login, email marketing tools, delivery services, or AI tools. Each integration requires time for setup, testing, error handling, and security.

For example, a simple map integration may be relatively quick, while connecting the app to a corporate ERP system with custom logic can significantly increase both the timeline and the budget. That is why all external services should be listed in advance.

Estimate development team and timeline

The cost of an app depends not only on features but also on the team structure. Even if the project seems small, several specialists are usually involved: a business analyst, UI/UX designer, mobile developer, backend developer, QA engineer, and project manager. More complex projects may also require a DevOps engineer, software architect, security specialist, or data science expert.

The more complex the app is, the more specialists will be involved. For example, a simple MVP may require a small team, while a large-scale product with many integrations will need a full project team.

Timelines also affect the budget. If the project needs to be launched very quickly, the development company may need to allocate more resources or organise parallel work between several specialists. This can increase the cost. A more flexible schedule, on the other hand, can sometimes help optimise expenses and distribute the workload more evenly.

It is important to understand that overly short deadlines can negatively affect quality. Saving time by skipping analysis, testing, or planning often leads to additional expenses after launch.

Do not forget testing, launch and maintenance

Many companies consider only development when planning the budget, but forget about testing, publication and ongoing support. This is a mistake because an app requires attention not only before release but also after launch.

Testing helps identify bugs, check how the app works on different devices, and make sure that payments, notifications, authorisation and other important features function correctly. The more complex the app is, the more time QA will require.

Publishing the app on the App Store and Google Play also requires preparation. You need to set up accounts, prepare descriptions, screenshots, a privacy policy and pass marketplace review. Sometimes an app may be rejected and changes will be required.

After launch, new tasks appear: fixing bugs, updating the app for new versions of iOS and Android, monitoring performance, improving security, adding new features, and supporting users. That is why, when estimating the budget, it is important to consider not only the initial development cost but also ongoing maintenance costs.

Use ranges instead of exact numbers

Before a detailed project analysis, it is impossible to name an absolutely accurate cost. At the early stage, it is better to work with ranges. For example, a simple MVP with basic features will fall into one price range, a medium-complexity app with a backend and several integrations into another, and a large product with custom logic, complex architecture and high-load requirements into a much higher one.

This approach helps look at the budget realistically. If a developer immediately gives a fixed price without clarifying the requirements, it may be a warning sign. A reliable estimate usually requires a discussion of features, platforms, design, integrations, security requirements and future development plans.

It is better to prepare a list of requirements, describe the main user scenarios and define priorities. This will allow developers to offer a more accurate estimate and explain which decisions affect the cost.

Conclusion

To estimate the cost of building a mobile app before hiring developers, you first need to understand the business goals, define the key features, choose the platform, assess design complexity, and think through the backend, integrations, team, timeline and post-launch support.

A preliminary estimate does not provide the exact final price, but it helps you understand the overall scale of the project and prepare for discussions with vendors. The better you describe the idea and requirements, the easier it will be to get a realistic budget, avoid unnecessary expenses and launch a product that truly solves business problems.