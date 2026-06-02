How Family Violence Orders can affect parenting arrangements

When a Family Violence Intervention Order (FVIO) enters the picture, parenting arrangements are often the first casualty.

Not because the court wants to disrupt your relationship with your children. But because the conditions imposed can make existing routines impossible to follow. In Victoria, FVIOs are made under the Family Violence Protection Act 2008 (Vic) through the Magistrates' Court.

The immediate disruption

Here's how it usually plays out. An FVIO is made, often at the interim stage and the conditions include no contact with the protected person. Maybe an exclusion from the family home, too. Suddenly, the school pick-ups you've been doing for years aren't possible. The same goes for the handovers that used to happen at the front door. Getting proper advice from a family violence intervention order specialist early on is essential because these restrictions reshape your parenting reality from the moment the order is served.

Children named on the order

Under Victorian law, children must be included on a family violence intervention order if they've been affected by family violence. A magistrate can add children to the order even if the applicant didn't ask for it. That means the conditions may specifically address your contact with your kids. Some orders allow written communication for child arrangements only. Others are more restrictive. One vague condition can shut down contact entirely if you don't understand exactly what it permits.

When the FVIO conflicts with parenting orders

This is where the situation can get genuinely complicated. You might already have a parenting order through the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia. It might say you have the kids every second weekend. But now there's an FVIO that says you can't go near the family home or contact the other parent. Those two orders are pulling in opposite directions. And complying with one can mean breaching the other.

Under section 68R of the Family Law Act 1975 (Cth), the Magistrates' Court has the power to vary, suspend, or discharge existing parenting orders when making an FVIO. It means a magistrate in the intervention order proceedings can override what the Family Court put in place. If that happens without you being properly represented, your parenting arrangements can change dramatically before you've had a chance to respond.

How FVIOs influence family court proceedings

Even if the FVIO doesn't directly alter your parenting orders, it still casts a long shadow over family law proceedings. Family violence allegations are taken very seriously under the Family Law Act 1975 (Cth). The existence of an FVIO, even one made by consent without admissions, can be raised in parenting affidavits. It can be used to support an application for sole parental responsibility and will be weighed when the court assesses risk to the children.

Some respondents consent to an FVIO, thinking it's just about the relationship with the other adult. They don't realise it creates evidence that can be used against them in a separate parenting dispute. That consent order, harmless as it seemed at the time, can shape how a family law judge views them for years.

Tactical applications and false allegations

Not every FVIO application is genuine. During relationship breakdowns and custody battles, applications are sometimes used as a strategic move, with allegations inflated and context stripped away. An FVIO made at the interim stage, based only on the applicant's material, can give one parent a significant advantage in family law proceedings before the other parent has even been heard. If you believe the application is tactical or the allegations are false, contesting the order may be the right approach. But that decision needs to be made strategically and with proper advice.

Protecting your parenting rights early

The biggest mistake parents make in these situations is waiting too long. The mention hearing is your first real opportunity to influence the conditions on the order. If children are involved, that hearing can determine whether you maintain contact with your kids or lose it by default. Getting legal advice before that appearance is the difference between keeping your parenting rights intact and spending months trying to claw them back through a separate court. The Family Violence Protection Act 2008 (Vic) gives respondents options. But those options only work if you act before the court makes decisions for you.