How Australian businesses use data and maths to predict market rends

Throughout the decades, it has been common in Australia to make a stereotypical business decision by shaking hands or by the purely intuitive experience of a business leader.

Although experience is still valuable, there is limited room for error in the contemporary economy. Relying on a gut feeling is a strategy of the past. Companies are shifting to precision to make their next step in order to remain competitive in a global economy and use advanced algorithms and big data to make decisions.

The change is evident in all industries, including mining companies in Western Australia and the small fashion stores in Melbourne. With the help of analytics, such organisations are finding patterns that the naked eye could not see before. This shift is not only regarding gathering of information, but smart interpretation of it. As a result, successful Australian businesses are rewriting their strategies to align with hard evidence rather than speculation.

The data revolution down under

The uptake of data analytics in Australia is no longer in the purview of tech startups and banks. It is currently an essential operation needed within various industries. Retailers, such as them, do not only count the stock anymore but study customer traffic, staying rates and buying relationships. One of the best illustrations of this democratisation is the Commonwealth Bank, with its tool, the Daily IQ, where even small and medium-sized enterprises will get access to transaction records that will show the demographics of customers and their most active time.

This widespread adoption allows companies to use data and maths to answer complex questions about consumer behaviour. They do not need to speculate as to why the sales went down on a Tuesday, but they can easily tell what happened — maybe it was a weather phenomenon, maybe it was an advert by a rival company, or it could be a change in the mood of the economy. This transparency allows the business to adapt rapidly, transforming possible losses into business growth opportunities.

The mathematics of forecasting

The core of this revolution is predictive analytics, the art of predicting the probability of future events by accessing past information, statistical algorithms and machine learning. The hard work is done here. By feeding variables such as seasonal trends, social media sentiment and economic indicators into complex models, analysts can predict market trends with remarkable accuracy.

As an example, supermarkets are currently applying AI to assess the forecasts and the events in the area to calculate the inventory. In the case of a forecasted heat wave in Brisbane, algorithms will automatically order more ice cream and sunscreen and less bakery foods that can be spoilt by the heat. Modelling and mathematical adjustments are ongoing to ensure that there is no waste in ensuring that supply meets the demand.

It is not only algorithms that must be calculated accurately; the professionals working with these systems must also understand them.

Case study: Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group, which is the largest retailer in Australia, is one of the most compelling examples of this transformation. They realised they needed to modernise and embarked on an enormous digital transformation process, collaborating with Google Cloud to shift their data from old silos into a single platform. This was aimed at developing a single source of truth that can drive decisions throughout the organisation.

The outcomes of this project have been immense. Centralisation of their data also enabled Woolworths to enhance the speed of their self-service analytics by threefold. They can now use data and maths to localise product ranges, ensuring that a store in Bondi stocks what locals want, which might differ significantly from a store in Dubbo. Furthermore, they can better predict market trends to adjust pricing and manage supply chains efficiently. Not only has this improved their efficiency in operations, but this has drastically shortened their disaster recovery time, which was five days, to only two hours.

Overcoming the data hurdles

In spite of the evident advantages, the way of turning into a data-driven organisation is full of obstacles. One of the primary obstacles for Australian businesses is the existence of data silos. Information may be held hostage by various departments that fail to communicate with others, hence one cannot have a holistic picture of the market. These walls can be broken only through cultural as well as technological transformation.

The other major issue is the skills gap. Due to the imbalance between the supply and demand of data scientists and analysts, most companies cannot find the talent to analyse their data. Organisations are dealing with this by investing in upskilling programmes and easy-to-use tools. Even a basic maths solver can be a helpful aid for employees transitioning into more analytical roles, allowing them to focus on the insights rather than getting bogged down in the arithmetic.

The future of strategy planning

The trend is obvious: companies that will succeed during the next decade are those that will regard data as the most precious resource. As artificial intelligence and machine learning become more accessible, the ability to predict market trends will become standard practice rather than a competitive advantage.

However, the end outcome is not to overthrow human decision-making, but to augment it. Through the union of creative powers and experience of Australian leaders and the accuracy of advanced analytics, the industries of the country are likely to move into an uncertain future with confidence. Those who successfully use data and maths to illuminate the path ahead will be the ones leading the pack.