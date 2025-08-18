Home equity solutions for seniors over 62

For many Americans over 62, their home represents their largest financial asset. After decades of mortgage payments, you've built substantial equity that could provide the retirement income you need. The challenge is accessing this wealth while continuing to live in your home.

Understanding your home equity options

Your home equity is the difference between what your property is worth and what you still owe on any mortgages. If your home is valued at $400,000 and you owe $100,000, you have $300,000 in equity. This represents years of payments and property appreciation that can work for you in retirement.

Traditional methods of accessing home equity, like home equity loans or lines of credit, require monthly payments. For retirees on fixed incomes, these payments can strain budgets. Fortunately, seniors have unique options designed specifically for their situation.

Reverse mortgages: Your primary solution

A reverse mortgage allows homeowners 62 and older to convert part of their home equity into cash without selling their home or making monthly mortgage payments. Instead of paying the lender each month, the lender pays you.

The most common type is the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), which is federally insured by the Federal Housing Administration. This government backing provides important consumer protections and ensures the program follows strict guidelines.

With a reverse mortgage, you retain ownership of your home and can live there as long as you maintain the property, pay property taxes, and keep homeowners' insurance current. The loan balance grows over time as interest accumulates, but you never owe more than your home is worth when the loan comes due.

How reverse mortgages work

The amount you can borrow depends on several factors, including your age, current interest rates and your home's appraised value. Generally, the older you are and the more valuable your home, the more you can access. Most borrowers can access between 40 per cent to 60 per cent of their home's value.

You can receive your money in several ways. A lump sum provides immediate access to a large amount. Monthly payments create steady income for life or a set period. A line of credit lets you draw money when needed and the unused portion grows over time. Many borrowers combine these options to meet their specific needs.

The loan becomes due when you permanently move out of the home, sell it, or pass away. At that time, you or your heirs can repay the loan and keep the home, or sell the home to pay off the debt. Any remaining equity belongs to you or your estate.

Benefits beyond monthly income

Reverse mortgages offer flexibility that other retirement income sources lack. The money you receive generally isn't taxable income, so it won't affect your Social Security benefits or Medicare premiums in most cases. This makes it an efficient way to supplement retirement income.

You can use the funds for any purpose. Many seniors use reverse mortgage proceeds to pay off existing mortgages, eliminating monthly mortgage payments entirely. Others use the money for healthcare expenses, home improvements, or to help family members. Some simply want the security of having extra money available for unexpected expenses.

The line of credit option deserves special attention. Unlike traditional credit lines that can be frozen or reduced, a reverse mortgage credit line is guaranteed to grow. The unused portion increases each year, providing growing financial security over time.

Important considerations

Reverse mortgages aren't right for everyone. The upfront costs include origination fees, mortgage insurance and closing costs, though these can often be financed into the loan. You'll also pay ongoing mortgage insurance premiums and interest charges.

Since no monthly payments are required, the loan balance grows over time. This means less equity remains for your heirs, though they're never responsible for more than the home's value when sold.

If you plan to move within a few years, a reverse mortgage may not make financial sense due to the upfront costs. The product works best for seniors who plan to stay in their homes for the foreseeable future.

You must maintain the home, pay property taxes and keep insurance current. Failing to meet these obligations could trigger loan default. Additionally, all borrowers must complete HUD-approved counselling to ensure they understand the program fully.

Alternative home equity solutions

While reverse mortgages are the most popular option for seniors, other solutions exist. Sale-leaseback programs allow you to sell your home to an investor and lease it back, providing immediate cash while continuing to live there. However, you give up ownership and become a tenant.

Some seniors consider downsizing, selling their current home and buying a smaller, less expensive property. The difference in sale price provides cash for retirement while reducing ongoing housing costs. This strategy works well for those ready to move but requires finding suitable alternative housing.

Home-sharing arrangements, where you rent part of your home to tenants, can provide ongoing income while allowing you to stay put. This approach requires comfort with having others in your space and managing tenant relationships.

Getting started

If you're considering tapping your home equity for retirement income, start by researching your options thoroughly. For reverse mortgages, visit reverse.mortgage to learn more about how these programs work and whether they might fit your situation.

Speak with a HUD-approved reverse mortgage counsellor who can explain the program objectively and help you understand the implications. Get quotes from multiple lenders to compare terms and costs. Consider how accessing your home equity fits with your overall retirement plan.

Your home represents decades of investment and memories. With the right strategy, it can also provide the financial security you need to enjoy your retirement years comfortably. Take time to explore your options and make the choice that best serves your long-term goals.