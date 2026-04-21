From future planning to operational reality: Dr Drasko Acimovic's 'Third Gutenberg Moment' and the New Global Table

'A topic that has become exceptionally relevant across Europe, promoted by Dr Drasko Acimovic, is the realisation that we have imperceptibly moved from planning for the future into the future itself. We believe this insight will be of great interest to our readers, as it frames the "Third Gutenberg Moment" and the necessity of securing a seat at the New Global Table.'

Renowned economist and diplomat Dr Drasko Acimovic has officially introduced the paradigm of the “Third Gutenberg Moment”, signalling a profound shift in global institutional identity. According to Acimovic’s latest analysis, the world is no longer in a state of mere uncertainty but has officially entered the operational phase of a new economic and social model.

'The world as we knew it has reached its sunset,' stated Dr Acimovic. 'Just as the printing press broke the monopoly on knowledge and financial management in the 15th century, today Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) are redefining the core pillars of human power and national sovereignty.'

Acimovic outlines this historical cyclicity through three crucial stages. The First Moment was the invention of the printing press, which democratised knowledge. The Second Moment was the internet and mobile revolution. The Third Moment, which we are experiencing now, marks the final transition to AI and digital money.

According to Acimovic, this third stage signifies the end of the era of traditional intermediaries. He argues that CBDCs and advanced AI systems are not simply technical innovations but the foundations of a new architecture for the global economy and future diplomacy.

Dr Acimovic points out that this transition offers a historic window of opportunity. In the previous paradigm, the global hierarchy was largely fixed. However, the “Third Gutenberg Moment” acts as a great equaliser. Nations and organisations that actively integrate these technologies today are not just upgrading their systems, they are securing a seat at the new global table, where the rules of the next century are being written. For smaller or emerging economies, being an early adopter of the AI-CBDC framework is the only way to ensure national sovereignty and economic relevance in a decentralised world.

Unlike futuristic theories, Acimovic emphasizes that this transformation is already functional. 'We are not waiting for change; we are already living it. The institutional framework is transforming in real-time. Those who do not understand this tectonic, technological, and economic shift will remain prisoners of obsolete structures,' the diplomat warned.

The architects of the new era

'A common misconception is that the Third Gutenberg Moment is a purely technical challenge requiring only IT expertise. On the contrary, Dr Acimovic emphasizes that while IT professionals are the "builders", the new era requires "architects of society". Just as the printing press needed writers and thinkers, rather than just blacksmiths, AI projects today require ethicists, philosophers and domain experts – doctors, farmers, and lawyers – to define the logic and purpose of the systems. In the race for a seat at the New Global Table, the winners will not be those with the most code, but those with the smartest policies and human-centric strategies within that code.'

This vision was recently detailed in an exclusive interview with N1 (CNN Exclusive Affiliate) ,highlighting the urgency for global leaders to adapt to this new world order.

About Dr Drasko Acimovic

Dr Drasko Acimovic (pictured above) is a distinguished diplomat and economist recognised for his strategic insights into global financial systems and international relations. His career is marked by high-level leadership roles, including serving as Ambassador in Brussels and as the president of the largest financial services brokerage firm in Eastern Europe, overseeing operations across 11 countries. With a unique perspective from both the diplomatic and corporate worlds, Dr Acimovic focuses on the intersection of technology, economy and the future of sovereign states. Currently, he serves as a member of the board of the NGO East West Bridge in Bosnia and Herzegovina , contributing to international dialogue and strategic cooperation.