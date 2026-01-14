From coding to consulting: Running your business on the move

Here’s a fun fact: there’s a brand of modern-day businesses that don’t need anything more than an internet connection, a laptop, the right software and a skilled mind to get it up and running.

In fact, remote work has gotten more and more popular recently; it’s gotten to the point that the average worker finds it much more accessible to secure a living by simply taking on projects over the internet.

And, of course, the amount this professional can potentially earn is proportionate to the skills they bring to the table.

With this enhanced location freedom, these remote professionals find it increasingly easier to set up base in different parts of the world. They’re not tied down to one single spot; instead, they can manage to move around while accomplishing their deliverables and satisfying their clients.

If you fit that description, the increased mobility sounds nice, but it’s still a business at the end of the day. It comes with its fair share of challenges and difficulties — especially if you’re relying on just a small roster of clients.

Regardless, it can also be very rewarding and freeing to work in this sort of setup. If you want to learn how to remain efficient and effective while doing business on the move, then read on for some tips on how to thrive under these circumstances.

Let’s jump right into it.

1. Formalise your work setup

Before you move around to different cities or continents, it’s important to have a stable business setup in place.

Remember, you’re not on an endless holiday; you still have work obligations and commitments that you must stay on top of. Failing to keep your employers or clients happy can lead to them letting you go. This cuts your primary source of income, which can be a big problem if you aren’t on home turf.

Moreover, it’s also crucial to operate within the confines of the law. You don’t want to be making a living on a tourist visa, nor would you want to overstay in a foreign country. Having no proper local business registrations and contracts can lead to penalties and even deportations if you’re caught.

Ensure that you have all the legal documentation in place before you start working. You should also have the right stack of equipment, SaaS subscriptions and assets to ensure that you can operate smoothly.

This is especially true if you’re a stall-based or mobile business, warranting the need for payment facilitators like an EFTPOS. Learn how to accept payments with this device.

By sorting all the legal and registration requirements in your country and in your intended destination, you’ll encounter fewer headaches and problems with the law down the line.

2. Ensure you have stable internet

While working in a beachfront or mountaintop across the world definitely has its allure, ask yourself this before booking an accommodation nearby: Does the place have a reliable WiFi connection?

There are many beautiful remote areas of the world, but the tradeoff of being surrounded by these wonderful views is often a lack of reliable internet connection.

Since you’ll be working while travelling, it’s crucial to secure a place with a good WiFi connection. WiFi is necessary.

At the very least, ensure that you can secure a reliable portable internet connection device like a SIM card or portable WiFi device that can actually connect to the internet.

Beyond that, it’s also best to invest in tools that keep your device and files safe from unauthorised individuals who may try to intercept your device. A VPN and anti-virus software are two crucial investments you should make to ensure that your livelihood won’t be compromised and leaked to the public.

Create a work routine

Let’s face it: when you’re working in a new, unfamiliar place, you may be more tempted to explore and indulge in adventure instead of focusing on your work.

However, it’s important to resist these temptations and ensure that your day is properly structured to include adequate amounts of work and leisure.

Start your week by planning the schedule for your weekdays. Ensure that you have enough time to do your deliverables without rushing them. If you have client meetings, plot them in the schedule and ensure that you’re in a good place to answer them.

Besides your work-related obligations, you should also try to make a semblance of a normal routine to put you in the right headspace before and after work. If you drink coffee before opening your laptop, do so. If you need at least seven hours of sleep to function optimally, then schedule your bedtime to account for that.

By establishing small habits consistently, you can maintain a good sense of discipline that can help you thrive in your mobile business.

Manage clients and communications

Running a business isn’t a walk in the park, especially if you’re juggling multiple clients with different needs and demands.

The way you communicate with your clients is crucial in influencing your business’s overall reputation. As this is the case, it’s essential to check in with them regularly, provide constant updates and clarify project expectations to ensure you’re always on the right page with them.

If your client has a specific communication platform they use, like Slack or Trello, ensure that you’re familiar with and constantly reachable on these platforms. If there are certain times when you predict you cannot be reached, consider telling them beforehand and setting alternative availability hours to ensure that you’re still reachable.

This openness is appreciated and builds trust and transparency, which can keep your clients coming back even if you’re on the other side of the world from them.

Keep your finances in order

Another thing you should be mindful of when you’re constantly on the go with your business is your finances. If you’re always in a new place or region in the world, then it may be a bit unpredictable to accurately predict your spending and plan a budget.

As this is the case, it’s important to spend conservatively at the start. It’s also a good idea to have an emergency fund that can cover the cost of operating your business for three months readily available. This way, in case you do end up encountering financial troubles, you will have a fallback option to keep you and your business afloat.

Besides that, you should also have a proper financial system in place for your business. Separating personal and business expenses, for instance, is a crucial step to ensure your taxes are accurate and easy to read.

You should also have a clear system for automating invoices and spending on utilities. This way, your business – and life, in general – will be organised and stable despite its on-the-go nature.

Keep evolving your skills

If you have worked hard to attain your skills and secure your client base, it’s easy to take a backseat and just do what’s expected of you. However, the world is constantly shifting and the demand for your skillset can be disrupted, or you may be let go at any time.

As this is the case, it’s important to spend some time honing your skills and developing new ones. This way, if the worst-case scenario occurs and you lose your primary sources of income, you won’t have a very difficult time pivoting to a new role if you’re capable of demonstrating your experience or expertise in another niche.

We hope that these tips can help you thrive in your career as a digital nomad. All the best in running your business!