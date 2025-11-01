Early warning signs of cataracts and how to protect your eyes

Cataracts are one of the most common eye conditions, particularly among older adults.

They occur when the natural lens of the eye becomes cloudy, gradually reducing vision. While many people assume blurry vision is simply a sign of needing new glasses, cataracts can significantly affect daily life if left untreated. Understanding the early signs, preventive measures, and when to seek professional help can protect your vision and help maintain eye health over time.

What are cataracts and why do they happen?

Cataracts develop when proteins in the eye lens break down and clump together, creating cloudiness. This clouding blocks or scatters light entering the eye, which can blur or distort vision.

Common Causes

Ageing: The risk increases with age, as lens proteins naturally degrade.



The risk increases with age, as lens proteins naturally degrade. Medical conditions: Diabetes and other metabolic disorders can accelerate lens clouding.



Diabetes and other metabolic disorders can accelerate lens clouding. UV exposure: Long-term exposure to sunlight can damage the lens and speed up cataract formation.

Factors that worsen cataracts

Smoking: Chemicals in tobacco can damage lens proteins.



Chemicals in tobacco can damage lens proteins. Poor nutrition: Lack of antioxidants and essential nutrients may reduce the eye’s ability to repair damage.



Lack of antioxidants and essential nutrients may reduce the eye’s ability to repair damage. Other lifestyle factors: Chronic alcohol use and prolonged steroid medications can contribute to faster cataract progression.

Early signs you shouldn't ignore cloudy or blurred vision

Cloudy vision is often the first noticeable symptom. Many people mistake it for the need for new glasses, but persistent blur, especially when reading or focusing, can indicate early cataracts.

Sensitivity to light and glare

Cataracts can make your eyes more sensitive to light. Bright sunlight, headlights while driving at night, or glare from reflective surfaces may cause discomfort or temporary difficulty seeing clearly.

Colours look faded

Cataracts can reduce the vibrancy of colours. Whites may appear yellowed, and colours can seem muted, making everyday activities like choosing clothing or cooking more challenging.

Halos around lights

Seeing halos around streetlights, car headlights, or lamps is a classic sign of lens clouding. This can make nighttime activities more difficult and potentially unsafe.

Frequent prescription changes

If you find yourself updating your glasses or contact lens prescription more often than usual, it may be a subtle sign of early cataracts affecting vision.

Can you live with cataracts without surgery?

In the early stages, cataracts can often be managed without surgery. Lifestyle adjustments and regular eye tests by professionals can help maintain daily function.

When surgery becomes necessary

Surgery is typically recommended when cataracts interfere with work, driving, or other daily activities. At this stage, the clouded lens is replaced with a clear artificial lens.

Risks of untreated cataracts

If left untreated, cataracts may progress to severe vision impairment. This can affect mobility, independence, and quality of life, and in rare cases, may contribute to blindness.

How to slow the progression of cataracts

Wear sunglasses with UV protection

High-quality sunglasses block UVA and UVB rays, reducing cumulative sunlight damage to the lens. Consistently wearing sunglasses outdoors can help delay clouding and protect long-term eye health.

Quit smoking

Smoking accelerates the formation of cataracts. Quitting can slow lens clouding and provide overall health benefits, reducing the risk of many other eye and systemic conditions.

Manage health conditions like diabetes

Keeping blood sugar levels in a healthy range reduces the likelihood of rapid lens clouding. Regular check-ups and careful management of diabetes are key preventive measures.

Eat for eye health

A healthy diet supports the eyes’ natural defences. Foods high in antioxidants, lutein, zeaxanthin, and omega-3 fatty acids can protect the lens and reduce oxidative damage. Leafy greens, colourful vegetables, fatty fish, and nuts are excellent choices.

What vitamins may help protect against cataracts?

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps protect the lens from oxidative stress, which contributes to clouding. Fruits like oranges, kiwis, and strawberries are good sources.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E supports cellular health in the eyes. Nuts, seeds, and green leafy vegetables provide this vitamin in abundance.

Lutein & Zeaxanthin

These carotenoids are found in kale, spinach, and other leafy greens. They act as natural filters for harmful blue light and may slow cataract progression.

When is cataract surgery needed?

Cataracts progress at different rates, so the timing for surgery varies. Surgery is usually considered when vision impairment affects daily activities such as driving, reading, or working.

What to expect

Cataract surgery involves replacing the cloudy lens with a clear artificial lens. The procedure is usually quick, performed under local anaesthesia, and recovery is often fast. Most patients notice improved vision within days.

Addressing concerns

Many people worry about pain during surgery. Modern techniques minimise discomfort, and patients generally experience only mild temporary irritation. Follow-up care ensures proper healing and optimal results.

Cataracts may be common, but understanding the early warning signs can make a significant difference in preserving vision. Cloudy vision, light sensitivity, faded colors, halos around lights, and frequent prescription changes are signals to monitor. Wearing UV-protective sunglasses, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and eating nutrient-rich foods can slow progression. When surgery becomes necessary, it is highly effective and safe. Regular eye check-ups and proactive care are the best ways to protect your vision and maintain quality of life.