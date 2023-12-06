CPR techniques: A step-by-step guide for Australians

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a life-saving technique that can be used to revive someone who has stopped breathing or whose heart has stopped beating. It is a critical skill that everyone should learn, as it can mean the difference between life and death in an emergency.

In Australia, CPR techniques are taught in various first aid courses, whether as CPR courses Perth or first aid training Canberra, and individuals need to have a basic understanding of these techniques.

This article aims to provide a step-by-step guide for Australians on how to perform CPR correctly. The guide will cover the basic steps involved in performing CPR, including checking for responsiveness, calling for help, performing chest compressions and rescue breaths, and using an automated external defibrillator (AED). Additionally, the article will provide tips and advice on how to perform CPR safely and effectively, as well as information on when and how to perform CPR on children and infants. By following this guide, readers will be better equipped to respond to a medical emergency and potentially save a life.

Understanding CPR

Importance of CPR

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a life-saving technique that can be used to help someone experiencing cardiac arrest. In Australia, sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death, and performing CPR can increase the chances of survival.

When someone's heart stops beating, their brain is deprived of oxygen, which can cause permanent damage or even death. CPR helps to maintain blood flow and oxygen to the brain and other vital organs until medical help arrives.

Basic principles of CPR

The basic principles of CPR involve a combination of chest compressions and rescue breaths.

First, the responder should assess the person's responsiveness and call for medical help. They should then check for breathing and a pulse. If the person is not breathing and has no pulse, CPR should be started immediately.

The responder should place the person on their back and begin chest compressions. The proper technique for chest compressions involves placing the heel of one hand on the centre of the person's chest and placing the other hand on top. The responder should then push down on the chest about two inches, allowing it to recoil between compressions.

Rescue breaths can be administered by tilting the person's head back and lifting their chin. The responder should then pinch the person's nose and give two breaths, watching for the chest to rise.

CPR should be continued until medical help arrives or until the person begins breathing and has a pulse.

By understanding the importance of CPR and the basic principles involved, Australians can be better prepared to respond in an emergency and potentially save a life.

CPR techniques

CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is an emergency procedure that can save someone's life in the event of cardiac arrest. Knowing the proper CPR techniques can mean the difference between life and death. Here is a step-by-step guide to performing CPR in Australia.

Chest compressions

Chest compressions are a vital part of CPR. To perform chest compressions, follow these steps:

Place the person on their back on a firm surface. Kneel beside the person's chest. Place the heel of one hand on the centre of the person's chest. Place the other hand on top of the first hand. Press down on the chest, using your body weight to help you. Compress the chest to a depth of about 2 inches. Perform compressions at a rate of 100-120 per minute.

Rescue breaths

Rescue breaths are another important part of CPR. To perform rescue breaths, follow these steps:

Tilt the person's head back and lift their chin. Pinch the person's nose shut. Take a deep breath and place your mouth over the person's mouth. Blow into the person's mouth for about one second, until the chest rises. Remove your mouth and allow the chest to fall.

Automated External Defibrillator (AED) use

An AED is a device that can help restore the heart's normal rhythm during cardiac arrest. To use an AED, follow these steps:

Turn on the AED and follow the voice prompts. Attach the pads to the person's bare chest. Press the analyse button and follow the voice prompts. If the AED advises a shock, make sure no one is touching the person and press the shock button. Resume CPR immediately after the shock.

Remember, performing CPR can be a lifesaving skill. It is important to stay calm and act quickly in an emergency.

Final thoughts

