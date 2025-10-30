Common criminal charges in the Gold Coast for which you would need a defence lawyer

Have you found yourself wondering about common criminal charges in the Gold Coast? Or maybe you have been charged and are wondering if a criminal defence lawyer is needed to help with these charges? You aren’t alone!

We are frequently asked about the common charges in the Gold Coast area and whether a criminal defence lawyer is needed for them. To save you any confusion, we have the answers you need to both questions! Today, we walk you through the common criminal charges in recent years in the Gold Coast and whether a criminal defence lawyer is necessary for them or not. Let’s take a look at the charges now!

Traffic offences

Traffic offences are a common charge on the Gold Coast, particularly drink-driving charges. Typically, drivers will be charged for driving under the influence of alcohol, with most cases ending with a fine, driving ban, or even a prison sentence. You can expect a reduced charge for a first-time offence, and a criminal lawyer will be needed to help plead your case.

Other common traffic offences include driving without a license or driving while disqualified. Criminal cases for traffic offences are usually reserved for more serious cases, such as those we discussed, rather than appealing parking tickets or speeding fines. You might be charged criminally for speeding if your driving poses a threat to others, or your speed caused an accident or disturbed the peace.

Drug offences

Drug offences are another common charge in the Gold Coast, ranging in severity from possession to trafficking, supplying, or producing. Like with traffic offences, you can expect lighter sentences for first-time offences and lengthy prison sentences or fines for repeat offenders. Drug trafficking will come with the highest sentencing, and depending on how the case against you has been built, you might face charges from other countries, too.

For any drug offence charge, we recommend having a criminal defence lawyer present. They will argue your case effectively and can help to reduce the sentence, especially if this is your first offence or you can be proven innocent.

Robbery charges

Robbery charges have increased in recent years and it is a common major crime against a person. Robbery can include stealing items from a person, breaking into their home, or any building to steal items. We can also see robbery charges where defendants have been accused of stealing from companies or offices, and the sentencing will increase depending on the items stolen and whether there was any violence surrounding the incident.

To help you better understand your robbery charge and possible defence strategies, we recommend working with a criminal defence lawyer.

Assault charges

Assault charges are also common in the Gold Coast, ranging from common assault to serious charges like assault occasioning bodily harm. Assault charges can carry lengthy prison sentences for repeat offenders or serious incidents, so you must have a criminal defence lawyer on hand to help you.

Assault charges will usually come with clear evidence, including the injuries on the victim, but where there is some doubt, your lawyer can build a case to dismiss the charges or reduce the charges. You must work with an experienced criminal defence lawyer with experience in assault charges, as they will know what holes in the prosecution's strategy to look for.

Break and enter charges

Break and enter, or burglary charges, are common in most suburban areas, including parts of the Gold Coast. These charges can be levied separately or in conjunction with robbery or theft charges, depending on the items taken during the burglary. You might also face assault charges if anyone was injured when the space was broken into. Although these charges are common in suburban areas, they can apply to any building, whether it is commercial or residential.

Theft

Theft is a common criminal charge relating to various forms of stealing, including motor vehicle theft or shoplifting. While it sounds similar to robbery, the key difference here is that theft typically involves taking an item without the use of threat or force. Robbery, on the other hand, will typically have a violent component, which is why it comes with harsher sentencing.

Theft cases can result in prison sentences and fines, which increase depending on the number of previous offences you have. You must have a criminal defence lawyer to help with your theft charges, especially if you have been charged with theft.

Other criminal charges were pressed in the Gold Coast

Alongside the main criminal charges listed above, other charges are less common but are regularly pressed in the Gold Coast. We have outlined the main ones you should be aware of below:

Money laundering

Money laundering involves disguising the origins of illegally obtained money, often through faux businesses that allow the illegal money to be spent and distributed without arousing suspicion. Money laundering is considered a serious financial crime, and is punishable with hefty fines and prison sentences.

Hooning

Honing refers to reckless or dangerous driving that disturbs the peace. This charge may be accompanied by offences such as driving without a license, speeding, driving stolen vehicles, or driving under the influence, depending on the specifics of the case.

Manslaughter

Manslaughter is charged when death is caused without the intent to do so. It might be a reduced charge on a murder case, or you might be charged outright for manslaughter. When accused of manslaughter, a criminal defence lawyer is essential to ensure a fair trial and that you are adequately represented.

Find a criminal defence lawyer in the Gold Coast for help with these charges today

As these charges are commonly pressed in the Gold Coast, you should be able to find a criminal defence lawyer with experience in them who can help with your case.

When searching for a criminal defence lawyer in the Gold Coast, we recommend checking out Donnelly Law Group. Their team of lawyers have dedicated specialisations and will be able to help you achieve the desired outcome for your case. Speak to Donnelly Law Group to find Gold Coast-based criminal lawyers who can help you.