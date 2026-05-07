Best practice eCommerce SEO In 2026

In 2026, getting visibility across digital media remains the goal for many eCommerce businesses and one way to achieve that is by implementing SEO tactics to solidify your position in Google’s search rankings.

While the dynamics surrounding search engines have shifted in recent years due to the proliferation of AI and their ability to answer queries instantly, there’s still very much a place for SEO in 2026.

After all, customers don’t buy directly from AI search engines. Sure, they may be led to a product website by way of the AI search engine’s answer (which is something GEO fulfils), but they still have to wander inside the eCommerce product pages to purchase the item they want to buy.

Furthermore, many buyers can be picky. They could vet the competition and conduct research before buying, visiting multiple store pages as part of their pre-purchase process. And naturally, being the first or second-ranked in Google enhances your visibility and can give them a subconscious boost in confidence in picking you over stores that are lower-ranked.

So we’ve established that SEO remains relevant in 2026. But the question then becomes, how does one manage to implement the best SEO practices and edge out against the competition?

Let’s find out the things you should do (and not do) to improve your SEO process below.

3 good practices to boost eCommerce SEO

1. Implement Robust Technical SEO Tactics

To strengthen your eCommerce business’s presence across various search and AI queries, it’s still very important to implement proper technical SEO fundamentals on your website.

This is a trend that persists despite the proliferation of AI — and it’s crucial to get it right so that both index crawlers, AI agents, and real people view your site positively and respond accordingly.

Suffice to say, technical SEO is an all-encompassing term that covers a wide range of technical fundamentals. It’s not something that can be optimised with a simple turn of a switch—it requires deep-seated commitment and an acute understanding of how search engines and AI crawlers view your website.

For starters, you should ensure that your eCommerce website pages have a clean site architecture.

This means optimising your pages—from your product pages to your collections—in a logical hierarchy so that search engines can crawl your site and customers can find what they need without encountering any sort of friction.

Secondly, you should also optimise your site’s performance. Test your website’s loading speed, security and layout across various devices, and optimise them in accordance with Google’s primary technical SEO metrics,

.

For instance, if your product images are causing your website to load slowly, consider using a deferred loading system like lazy loading or compressing the image resolution slightly.

Structured data should also be added for easier crawlability and indexing. If you have a large catalogue of products,

can help trim down the time it’ll take to optimise each page—helping you get your products published to customers who may be interested in your offering.

By fixing the behind-the-scenes work of your website, you can be seen as a more legitimate source in the eyes of AI agents and search engine crawlers. This, in turn, can lead to a higher likelihood of being pulled in AI search or being ranked higher in Google search engines—leading to customer discovery and increased chances of a sale.

1. Link building practices

Link building, or off-page SEO, continues to be an important part of eCommerce SEO in 2026.

Search engines reward sites that have authoritative and contextually relevant links. You don’t need to acquire many links from websites without topical relevance to your business, as this strategy can backfire—especially if these websites have low trust signals or are deemed as spammy by search engines.

To boost your eCommerce business’s marketing efforts, you should be seen as an expert in your niche that makes the rounds across contextually close webpage circles.

You can start by creating informative content that other websites would genuinely want to link back to as a primary source. Independently-run research or a buying guide are examples of great resources that publishers, journalists and bloggers would like to share with their viewership.

Beyond that, you can also attempt to build link opportunities from local directories and relevant publications in your local area. You can try to reach out to publications and pitch content ideas with a backlink to your site, for instance. You can also consider listing your business in local directories, like on Google Maps.

The best links to have generally come from authoritative websites, so having a link back (or multiple) from an industry-specific journal or local news website with a good SEO standing — which you can verify through SEO tools like Ahrefs — would be an excellent addition to your backlink gallery.

3. Content and keyword strategy

A core pillar of SEO that continues to remain relevant to this day is content and keyword strategy. While AI has answers to questions, they don’t make them up out of thin air; they use datasets from reliable sources to inform it of how to answer the customer’s specific query.

As an eCommerce business in 2026, it should be your priority to create a content strategy that allows both humans and AI agents to view your content as a reliable source of information. When AI sees your content as relevant, clear and trustworthy, then it can pull that information, granted that your page’s structure is readable, organised, and understandable.

So, we’ve vaguely established that AI determine whether your content is eligible to be pulled as a reliable source based on how you’ve created your website. So the onus still falls on you to create a suitable environment for AI to pull information from.

This starts by understanding the search intent behind the keywords your target customers are using, then creating content that directly satisfies those needs.

For instance, you can target transactional keywords like “buy men’s leather wallet” for your product and category pages, while using the keyword “how to choose a leather wallet” for more informational pages like blog posts and FAQ pages.

You can view

for your business through SEO keyword search tools. Finding the balance between volume and competition is key to ensuring that you can slowly but steadily build an eCommerce website with a good SEO standing.

By establishing a clear content and keyword strategy, you can slowly grow your business’s SEO ranking and eligibility to be pulled from AI agents. This, in turn, helps in maximising your visibility in both channels.

What to avoid doing in SEO in 2026

Besides following the best practices in SEO, you should also be aware of what habits you should actively stop and avoid doing to ensure that your SEO ranking remains intact and efforts are fruitful.

Search engines are much better at detecting manipulative, black-hat tactics to boost SEO —so it’s best to play the long game and stick with building your organic traffic the Google-approved way.

Here are some of these dubious tactics you should avoid if you want to stay competitive in the SEO game:

Keyword stuffing: Using the same keyword throughout your webpage can inadvertently accomplish the opposite of what you’d want to happen. It can make your content difficult to read, which can push your webpage lower in the rankings than it otherwise would.

Publishing thin content: Using AI to mass-produce content without a human touch can lead to your content being tagged as thin and generic. Expert-level authority is essential to boost your site’s reputation and signal trust to AI agents, search crawlers and humans.

Buying spammy backlinks: Paying for backlinks from suspicious websites with unrelated domains can signal to search engines that you’re using poor SEO tactics to gain visibility, which is unsustainable because they can penalise these websites and take away SEO juice at any time in future updates.

Ignoring technical SEO issues: If there are broken links, slow-loading pages, duplicate URLs and poor mobile usability, this can reduce both rankings and conversions. You can get an SEO audit check in various SEO websites to determine what exactly may be the bottleneck in your specific website’s case.

At the end of the day, the SEO game should be played with the long-term in mind. It’s all about building trust and optimising the user experience inside the website to boost your credibility and create a positive experience for leads that come across it, from awareness to the buying experience.

All the best in driving digital growth to your eCommerce website!