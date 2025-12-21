Best educational apps for kids in 2026

​​Educational apps for kids are often mentioned when parents realise that avoiding smartphones entirely is quite hard.

That raises lots of questions, too. Many families try to keep screens away, but children still encounter phones during visits with friends, family gatherings and so on. Yes, you can set clear limits, but then feel isolated when other adults allow YouTube or games without concern, giving you even more doubts.

Because of this, many parents ask in online communities or start looking for ways to guide what children can see rather than trying to block new tech entirely. Ed-apps are often seen as a practical compromise. With the intention of shifting children's attention from random videos to content with expert guidance, and with an understanding of how apps are designed, we decided to do research, as well as check reviews and go through the verified lists of apps to create the following practical listicle.

How parents' concerns shaped our selection criteria

As we mentioned above, parents often question how apps affect young children's learning and behaviour. Google searches and Reddit discussions show how people really struggle to limit smartphone use during the day and kids' routines or during social events. However, the screen time can support learning, avoiding doomscrolling. It is possible when content is age-appropriate and an adult is involved. It means that the outcomes depend on supervision and content type rather than only access/usage of tools alone.

Parents also notice that global policy changes, too. For example, Australia's Australian eSafety Commission and the EU now require social media platforms to restrict access for users under 16 to reduce exposure to addictive content.

So we took these concerns and regulatory updates into account when reviewing apps by categories, age fit, learning focus, including the compliance with child privacy standards and:

Cost and payment model: We see that many parents are tired of monthly subscriptions, especially when they are unsure whether a child will use the app long term. Screen time overload: Multiple parents question the need for apps at all. Learning value versus entertainment and doomscrolling: Parents worry that many apps look educational but mainly keep children busy within games that only hold attention without skill development. Internet access vs offline mode: This point reflects concerns about ads and open online access.

Top 8 educational apps that deliver on learning and peace of mind

Our list focuses on the apps that excel in a few key areas. These are curriculum depth, engagement like fun-factor, safety (AD/IAP-free options) and parental trust, which we discussed above.

1. Reading through choice: Epic! (Ages 2-12)

It is a reading solution where you will find over 40,000 children's books, including audiobooks. Parents often use it to let children choose topics that match their interests and reading level. For older children, parents sometimes combine Epic! with tools like a reading speed test to track reading pace over time.

So, it would work well for parents who wish to bring books into kids' lives naturally and with love for:

reading motivation; and

listening comprehension.

2. Community favourite: 'The Bebi: Baby Games' (Age: 2-3)

We must address an app that is frequently discussed in forums as an educational app for toddlers: Bebi: Baby Games. It is consistently rated highly (often 4.5+ stars) for its content quality and child-friendly interface. It has a large number of colourful, interactive exercises that teach basic concepts such as shapes, colours, animals, matching and more. Many parents choose it for their 2 and 3-year-olds to play unsupervised because the activities are intuitive and they trust the company.

The app's safety features, such as a Parental Gate (a code-protected section), are effective in preventing accidental purchases. However, they don't prevent the child from becoming upset or from constantly interrupting the parent for help in navigating back to free content if you get the free version.

The main takeaway is that while the ed content is generally excellent and safe (ad-free with strong parental controls), its recent subscription model makes it a frustrating experience for some parents. If you choose Bebi, be prepared to stick to the free content only or invest in a subscription.

3. Getting a simulated online experience: ABCmouse.com (Ages 2-8)

Full online curriculum that supports: Reading, Math, Science, Art. It is a veteran and highly comprehensive platform. Its strength lies in the Structured Learning Path with over 10,000 activities.

It also offers:

a simulated online classroom experience;

help with preparing children for a school environment;

amazing amount of content and progress tracking; and

it's an investment, as you need a subscription, but it genuinely teaches.

4. Early reading through visual explanation: Endless Alphabet and the Endless Suite (Ages 2-5)

The Endless suite focuses on early literacy and vocabulary through visual explanation. Each word is introduced with an animation that shows its meaning. The repetition happens naturally and there are no ads or external links, which makes it suitable for independent play if you need that option.

It also works well for:

letter sounds and word meaning; and

children learning without adult prompts.

5. One of the most used and recommended apps: Khan Academy Kids (Ages 2-8)

The core focus is on comprehensive early learning. It is focused on literacy, math, logic and social-emotional learning. It is 100% free, like forever. There are no ads and no in-app purchases. So we would say it is a perfect app backed by the Khan Academy non-profit. Its curriculum is designed by Stanford learning experts. It also offers thousands of activities, including quality books and videos in a guided "Learning Path."

Parent insight: It is about guilt-free screen time, meaning that the screen use does not replace basic needs like sleep, play, and, of course, interaction with adults:

In practice, it refers to planned use where the content supports skills such as early reading and so on.

It's a complete preschool education for free.

6. Trusted educational games: PBS Kids Games (Ages 2-8)

This solution involves short activities tied to educational goals from PBS shows. If you know the show, you will fall in love with the app. So, each game targets one concept and ends without pushing continued play. The app is free to use and ad-free, which reduces safety concerns. People choose it as it provides early math and reading practice.

Additionally, you can use it for independent play, as well, it could be supervised. You get short breaks without overstimulation, so kids use it smartly.

7. Structured reading practice: Duolingo ABC (Ages 3-6)

This app is a popular one if you want your kid to start learning a new language. Duolingo ABC focuses on phonics. Also, kids can learn the ABC and begin early reading through a clear lesson sequence.

Activities introduce letter sounds, sight words, simple sentences and a fun owl that supports you along the way. Sessions repeat skills gradually. Therefore, parents choose it for daily reading routines and for learning the basics, such as ABCs.

Also, it is a great app if:

children like progress tracking; or

you are looking for an app with free use without ads or purchases.

8. Social-emotional skills through stories: Lunesia (Ages 3-6)

Lunesia teaches social-emotional skills through interactive stories. For many parents, it is the way to teach children to make choices and see outcomes based on feelings, or even on their behaviour.

The app avoids fast rewards, as it is more about:

talking about emotions; and

handling common frustrations.

Choosing ed apps that match how learning actually works

In summary, educational apps for kids work well when lessons are short (microlearning method) and the content aligns with the child's developmental stage. You just need a few apps that do one thing well and let you see results.

It would also be great if you could combine or, let's say, balance an app by using hands-on activities, such as caring for a small plant. It can also help you introduce routine and basic science concepts. Tasks may include watering, observing growth and discussing how simple responsibility works.