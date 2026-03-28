Australia's used car market growing from strength to strength

If you’ve stepped into a dealership lately, odds are you’ve walked straight back out again.

New car prices and ownership costs are sky high these days and models that used to seem perfectly reasonable in their market value suddenly come with a figure that makes your eyes water. Factor in higher interest rates, soaring insurance premiums and the usual on-road costs, and that “new car smell” starts feeling a lot less exciting.

So it’s no surprise that Aussies are opting for used cars instead of stretching themselves thin on a brand-new model. Prices are lower, cars are available straight away and you’re not locking yourself into years of hefty repayments just to get from A to B.

Here are the key reasons why Australia’s used vehicle market is currently picking up speed.

Smarter shopping makes it easier than ever

Buying a used car used to feel like rolling the dice. You’d spend the entire weekend visiting dealerships, scrolling through dodgy listings on Facebook and hoping you weren’t missing something obvious. These days, it’s way simpler. Most buyers start online and use a car comparison tool to line up prices, mileage, features and reviews side by side before they even step foot on a lot. You’ll very quickly be able to figure out what’s overpriced and what’s actually worth your hard-earned money.

There are also tons of online reviews via third-party industry bodies like ANCAP, as well as from independent consumers via YouTube, Reddit and other discussion forums where everyday drivers break down what prospective buyers can expect from particular makes and models. It’s often more helpful than anything you’ll hear in a showroom. Just watch out for sponsored content, because independent reviews tend to be far more transparent.

All of these buying resources effectively eliminate a lot of the guesswork for car shoppers today. Instead of relying on a gut feeling or believing everything the smooth-talking salesperson is telling you, you have the numbers right in front of you. This has emboldened more buyers than ever to consider secondhand assets over new vehicles and demand just keeps ticking along nationwide from there.

New cars are getting expensive (fast)

This one’s likely the most straightforward reason people are turning to used cars. New cars simply aren't cheap anymore. Sticker prices have swelled due to more expensive manufacturing, supply chain hitches, import tariffs and all the extra tech and other intricate components being integrated into modern vehicles. For many Aussie households, splashing $50k or more on a brand new car just isn’t realistic.

That’s part of the reason so many buyers are looking used. With interest rates higher than they were a couple of years ago, even car loans for new vehicles feel heavier on the wallet. Those monthly payments can add up in a hurry, especially on a shiny new model. So instead of spending more than they can afford on a premium vehicle model, many buyers are instead settling for less expensive models that are cheaper to finance or even skipping the loan altogether and paying cash.

For many consumers, buying secondhand is just the smarter and lower-stress way to get from A to B.

Faster than waiting for a factory order

Another big drawcard is pretty simple: you can actually drive a secondhand vehicle home straight away instead of waiting months for your car to arrive. Even years after the pandemic, plenty of custom order models still come with long wait times, especially for anything popular or hybrid. You put down a deposit and then you cross your fingers. Sometimes for months. Most people can’t wait around that long, especially if their current car has just died or been written off.

Used cars are a lot simpler. What you see is what you get. You see one you like, fill out the paperwork and odds are you’re driving it home that same week, sometimes even that very day. No waitlists. No “next shipment”. No guessing games. For a lot of buyers, that simple, get-in-and-go convenience is reason enough to skip new altogether.

Better quality than people expect

You might assume that forking over top dollar for a brand-new car would mean smooth sailing, but the truth is often more complicated than that. From software hiccups and recall notices to random electrical gremlins, the number of newer vehicle models heading directly back to the dealership is rising. It’s frustrating, especially when you’ve shelled out a small fortune and assumed everything would be perfectly fine with your new ride.

Comparatively, a great deal of those early teething issues have already been ironed out with secondhand cars. They also tend to be higher quality in general due to simpler mechanical systems, thicker steel and easier serviceability, all contributing to their longevity. By the time you’re buying it, the car’s track record is clearer. Instead of being the guinea pig for a brand-new release, you have access to reviews, common faults and some real owner experiences.

More choice at every budget

Another underappreciated advantage of buying used is that you’re slap-bang in the middle of what we like to call the “spoilt for choice” zone, whether you’re spending $8k or $25. At the lower end, you can still find solid, reliable cars that’ll handle daily life just fine. Bump the budget up a bit and suddenly you’re looking at newer models, lower kilometres or higher trims with all the extras that felt completely out of reach when they were brand new.

All it means is you’re not stuck with just a handful of choices. You can take your time, look around and actually pick a car you like, instead of committing to the first car that happens to fit the price tag.

You get more for your money

Another major reason people are turning to used cars is pretty straightforward: You just get more for your money. With a brand-new car, a huge chunk of value disappears as soon as you drive off the lot. That instant depreciation can cost you thousands without you even realising it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, especially after spending top dollar.

Buying used avoids most of that hit. Someone else has already taken the brunt of it and that means you can get a better model with more features or lower kilometres. Instead of settling for the bare-bones version, you often end up with something a bit nicer for the same spend.

Final word

When you strip it back, the growing love for used cars just comes down to common sense. What people want is something reliable, fairly priced and easy to sort out without a pile of drama. They don’t want months of waiting, complicated decisions or feeling like they’ve been taken for a ride (pun intended).

The secondhand market ticks a lot of those boxes. You can take your time, look at a bunch of options and usually drive away pretty quickly once you find the right one. It’s not about being flashy. It’s about being practical. And for many Aussie drivers right now, that practical solution is a secondhand vehicle.