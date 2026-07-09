Australia employment growth continues into mid-2026

Australia's labour market added 40,300 jobs in May 2026, cutting unemployment to 4.4%. Here is what the numbers mean for the economy and the Aussie dollar.

Strong employment growth continues to support Australia's economy

Australia has weathered the intense global headwinds in the first half of 2026 fairly well. Restrictive monetary policies and volatile energy markets presented challenges, but Australia’s labour market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience. According to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), total employment rose by 40,300 to 14.74 million in May 2026. The persistent job growth serves as an important economic buffer for household income and consumer demand.

The current state of the Australian labour market

The labour market remains structurally sound, showing tighter conditions than historical averages. Recent Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data underscores a market balancing sticky labour demand with ongoing population growth.

Key economic metrics for May 2026 showed strong momentum. The national unemployment rate sits firmly at 4.4% and the labour force participation rate is holding steady at 66.7%. The underemployment rate is 5.95%, indicating that most individuals are securing the hours they want.

The ABS reported a monthly increase of 40,300 in employment, with part-time employment being the major driver as it rose by 35,200, while full-time employment added a modest 5,200.

The current labour metrics look exceptional when compared with data from the past decade. From the mid-2010s, Australia’s structural unemployment fluctuated between 5.0% and 6.0%, with the global shock in 2020 sending it to nearly 7.5%.

Post-2020, unemployment figures plummeted as labour scarcity spiked. The current 4.4% unemployment rate represents a gradual cooling from those high levels.



Strong employment growth supports household consumption, which powers retail sales, housing demand and services activity. It also gives the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) less urgency to cut interest rates aggressively, since a tight labour market can fuel wage pressures and keep inflation elevated. This dynamic feeds directly into currency markets. The Australian dollar (AUD) tends to strengthen when labour data comes in stronger than expected, as investors interpret resilient employment as a signal that the RBA will hold rates higher for longer. That makes ABS monthly employment releases one of the most closely watched data points for forex trading participants who follow the AUD/USD and AUD/JPY pairs.

Key sectors driving employment growth

Employment growth is not uniform across all industries. Four key sectors are driving this growth through aggressive hiring.

Healthcare and social assistance

This sector remains the powerhouse of job creation in Australia, accounting for about 15% of the total national employment in May. In addition, healthcare and social assistance are the largest single contributors to economic wage pipelines, accounting for over 21.6% of total wage growth.

There are two permanent structural shifts behind this growth: a rapidly ageing demographic and expanding funding for the National Disability Insurance Scheme, NDIS. Healthcare and social assistance provide a vital countercyclical buffer for the economy. This is because the demand for medical and aged care services remains out of step with consumer spending cycles.

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Technology and professional services

According to the ABS May 2026 labour data, the Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services sector drives about 9.2% of total national employment. As the third-largest employment engine, it sits closely behind healthcare and retail.

Although broader corporate cost-cutting is underway in other industries, the technology and professional services sector recorded a consistent upward trajectory in the first half of the year. Jobs rose from 1.34 million to 1.36 million positions.

The IT job market is the underlying driver for this growth. The demand for cloud infrastructure optimisation and artificial intelligence is pushing permanent hiring across capital cities.

This context is crucial, especially with the high-profile global tech layoffs. Australia’s tech sector has an urgent need for digital transformation and cybersecurity, which is driving increased hiring.

Construction and infrastructure

The construction sector is also pulling its weight, despite residential building cooling off due to high material costs and elevated borrowing rates. The civil construction sector remains highly active with heavy state and federal government investments in several projects.

These include roads, renewable energy, and public transport. These long-term contracts keep thousands of civil workers employed and insulate engineering and construction firms from the private-sector property downturns.

Hospitality and tourism

As international aviation returns to normal and overseas net migration surges, Australia’s tourism and hospitality sectors are recording a sustained hiring revival.

This is due to the available casual labour as international students and working holiday makers return.

Based on ABS data, hospitality and tourism drive about 6.4% of total national employment, translating to roughly 943,000 workers in May 2026.

The sectors heavily rely on part-time and flexible arrangements, which are filling chronic kitchen and front-of-house vacancies in the services economy.

How job growth multiplies across the economy

Australia’s job growth contributed to the economic expansion of 0.3% in the March quarter. The release of the ABS labour force statistics on June 25 also triggered a temporary bullish lift to the Australian Dollar. Here is how it impacts the economy.

Sustaining consumer spending

Strong employment growth ensures that the majority of the population receives a steady, predictable paycheck. This is good for household consumption, which accounts for more than half of Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Workers who feel secure in their employment status can maintain a baseline discretionary spending and keep consumer demand up. This also allows workers to explore the financial markets through forex trading, as they can budget for it.

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Mitigating mortgage stress

The high level of household debt makes Australia’s financial system highly sensitive to interest rate fluctuations. But strong employment growth acts as a safety net for the banking sector.

This is because workers with reliable income can meet their monthly mortgage repayments even as borrowing costs rise. The resultant low default rates preserve household wealth and stability in the housing market.

Boosting business investment, expansion and tax revenues

The benefits of high employment also extend to fiscal policy. More earned wages boost federal and state tax revenues. This allows the government to fund capital projects with less borrowing.

High employment also benefits businesses, as their revenue increases. Higher business revenue allows reinvestments and expansion.

A resilient economy heading into the second half

Australia’s strong employment figures indicate that Canberra’s policies are in the right direction. Despite global headwinds in the first half of the year, the country’s economy has remained resilient, even as inflation remains elevated.