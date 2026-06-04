Adelaide's water efficiency problem starts at the household plumbing level

South Australia has long understood water scarcity in a way that wetter states have not had to do.

The Murray-Darling Basin debate, the desalination plant built after the Millennium Drought, the water-sharing tensions that have defined the state's relationship with the eastern states for decades: Adelaide's residents have a more politically charged relationship with water than perhaps any other major Australian city.

Yet for all the policy attention paid to catchments, allocations and infrastructure, remarkably little focus falls on the most granular level of water management in the state, namely the pipes, drains, and fixtures inside its homes.

This is not a marginal issue. It is a structural gap in how Australia thinks about water conservation and closing it matters more as the country's climate trajectory becomes harder to ignore.

The scale of what we lose at home

Australian households collectively waste enormous volumes of water through faults that are mundane, detectable and almost entirely preventable. A running toilet, one of the most common and most overlooked plumbing faults, can lose anywhere from 60,000 to 100,000 litres of water annually, depending on the severity of the valve failure. A slow drip from a tap washer costs roughly 20,000 litres per year. A pinhole leak in a supply line, the kind that pressurises slowly behind a wall or beneath a concrete slab and shows no surface sign for months, can run at rates that dwarf both.

Multiply those figures across Adelaide's approximately 570,000 households and the numbers become genuinely significant at a catchment level. This is water that has been treated, pumped and delivered at considerable energy and infrastructure cost, then lost before it reaches a garden, a glass, or a washing machine. From a resource efficiency standpoint, it represents a failure at the very last metre of the supply chain that the entire upstream infrastructure exists to serve.

The problem is compounded by the age of Adelaide's residential housing stock. Older homes across the inner suburbs, including areas like Prospect, Unley, Norwood and Bowden, contain plumbing systems that were installed under different standards with different materials. Galvanised steel supply lines that have corroded internally for forty years, clay sewer pipes whose joints have opened under ground movement, and hot water systems running well past the end of their rated service life are not unusual findings in the inner ring. They are routine.

Where the market is and where policy lags

The trade sector in Adelaide has, to its credit, been quicker to adapt to water efficiency as a service dimension than public policy has been to recognise it. The market for professional plumbing services across Adelaide has shifted noticeably: family-owned operations like Loyal Plumbing now offer water filtration, leak detection and drain relining as standard service lines alongside traditional breakdown repair. The demand is there. Homeowners who have received a water bill reflecting a slow leak they did not know they had are powerfully motivated to prevent a repeat. The industry has responded accordingly, building diagnostic services around non-invasive leak detection equipment and camera inspection of drain lines that find problems without the disruption of excavation.

What has not kept pace is any policy framework that treats residential plumbing maintenance as a water security issue rather than purely a private consumer matter. There are rebate programs for rainwater tanks and water-efficient showerheads. There is no comparable incentive structure for leak detection inspections, hot water system upgrades, or pipe assessments in older homes, despite the evidence that these interventions would produce comparable or greater water savings per dollar spent.

The policy case for taking residential plumbing seriously

South Australia's Department for Environment and Water has published extensive guidance on the state's water security planning, including projections for demand growth, climate impact on rainfall catchments and the role of demand management in bridging future supply gaps. Those projections consistently identify household consumption efficiency as a lever with significant untapped potential. Yet the specific mechanisms for realising that potential at the infrastructure level, meaning the pipes and fixtures inside individual homes, remain largely absent from the policy response.

Other jurisdictions offer useful models. Several water utilities in the United Kingdom now offer subsidised leak detection services for residential properties, recognising that the cost of a plumber's inspection is trivially small compared to the cost of delivering the water that leaks represent. Parts of California, where water scarcity has driven more aggressive demand management, have introduced requirements for plumbing inspections at point of property sale. Neither approach is perfect, but both reflect an understanding that household infrastructure is not a purely private matter when the resource it carries is scarce and shared.

What a coherent response would look like

An effective policy framework for residential water efficiency in South Australia would connect several elements that currently operate in isolation. A rebate or tax offset for leak detection inspections in pre-1980s homes, where the probability of significant water loss is highest, would generate measurable demand management returns at relatively low cost. Requirements for basic plumbing assessment at point of sale, similar to electrical safety checks already standard in some states, would surface defects that currently transfer unseen from seller to buyer. And a public information campaign that links household plumbing maintenance to water security outcomes, rather than treating it purely as a consumer budgeting issue, would shift the frame of how Adelaide residents think about their own role in the state's water future.

None of this requires significant public expenditure. It requires a willingness to treat the last metre of water delivery as a legitimate domain of environmental policy, rather than leaving it entirely to the maintenance habits of individual homeowners and the consumer demand that flows from their quarterly water bills.

Adelaide has earned its reputation as a city that thinks seriously about water. The next step is thinking seriously about where that water goes once it crosses the property boundary.