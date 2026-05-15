7 practical tips for a stress-free house move

The thought of moving house is exciting. But the act of doing so might not be as appealing. There are lots of small jobs that can quickly pile up if you are not organised. For instance, boxes need packing. Services need updating. And you might suddenly realise how much stuff you have to get rid of.

It can get quite overwhelming.

That said, a little planning goes a long way. Therefore, if you break the move into smaller, more manageable steps, the whole process should start to become easier to handle.

In this post, we’ll highlight 7 practical tips you can employ to enjoy a stress-free house move. Hopefully, they’ll help you keep your sanity!

1. Start planning your move as early as possible

One of the best ways to reduce your levels of stress about moving home is to start planning as early as possible. While you might be busy with your work and other commitments, leaving everything until the last week usually results in rushed packing and forgotten tasks.

A good way to start is by creating a moving house checklist. This involves writing down every task you can think of - from booking movers to redirecting your mail - and putting a timeline next to it.

Maintaining a checklist like this will help you keep track of what needs to be done and reduce the likelihood of you being derailed by last-minute hiccups.

2. Declutter before you start packing

Packing can be daunting at the best of times. However, you can make it that little bit easier by doing a thorough declutter before you start.

You’ll be amazed at how many possessions you have that no longer work, you do not use, or simply you just don’t like anymore. This could be anything from a broken washing machine to a dinner set that has been collecting dust in your garage for years.

It is worth going through each room in your house strategically and methodically to determine what you do not want to take to your new property. For these items, you can sell them privately, via Facebook Marketplace or your own Etsy store. Anything that can’t be sold can be given to charity. Alternatively, take it to a recycling centre or the local refuse tip.

If you have larger items, such as an old lounge, a broken desk, or a worn-out wardrobe, you can get rid of unwanted furniture with 1300 Rubbish.

3. Gather the right packing supplies

The packing process will go much more smoothly if you have the right supplies ready. There’s nothing worse than running out of boxes halfway through packing, as it can quickly slow you down.

Some basic packing supplies for moving house usually include:

sturdy cardboard boxes;

packing tape;

bubble wrap;

markers for labelling; and

void filler.

Some people also like using packing paper, old newspapers, or blankets to protect fragile items.

It is a good idea to collect more boxes than you think you need and to vary their sizes. Small and medium boxes tend to work best because they are easier to carry and stack. That said, bigger boxes can be good for items like bedding or cushions that aren’t heavy.

4. Pack smartly

When packing, it can be easy to just throw things haphazardly into a box. However, this can cause you issues down the line. Especially if you aren’t sure what is in there.

A good place to start is by packing each room one by one. Keeping items from the same room together means you’ll have a good idea of what is inside them. It would also help if you labelled them.

Clearly writing the room name on every box and adding a short description of what is inside will make it easier to unload them when you get to your new residence. If so inclined, you can even colour-code the boxes. For example, kitchen boxes might have a red sticker, while bedroom boxes use blue.

Many people find this to be another good way to speed up the unloading process on moving day.

5. Prepare an essentials box for moving day

Moving days can often feel hectic. And it is easy to lose track of important items. That is why it is worth putting together a box of essential things you’ll need to easily be able to access in the first couple of days.

This might include:

phone chargers;

basic toiletries;

medications;

snacks; and

spare clothes.

You may also want to keep important documents in this box, such as passports, rental agreements, or moving paperwork.

Having an essentials box means you can relax during the first night in your new home without having to dig through dozens of boxes to find what you need.

6. Book removalists or transport in advance

Organising transport is one of the most important steps you’ll need to take in the moving process. A professional removalist company often gets booked up quickly. Especially on weekends. Therefore, if you plan to hire one, you are recommended to contact them several weeks in advance.

It is worth asking for quotes from at least three companies. Be sure to ask about their availability, insurance coverage and estimated costs. Doing this will help you choose the most reliable service.

Some people prefer renting a truck and handling the move themselves. This option can work well for smaller moves or moving to the next street or suburb. Again, it is advisable to book the vehicle as far in advance of your moving date as possible.

7. Notify important services before you move

Updating your address is often overlooked during a move. That is why you should set aside some time to do this.

Begin with essential services, such as electricity, gas, water and internet. Once you have arranged transfers or new connections with them, you can then focus on updating your address with banks, insurance providers, and subscription services.

To buy you some time, Australia Post offers a mail redirection service that forwards letters to your new address for a set period. You can always change your address with relevant companies and institutions as and when you receive written correspondence in this way.